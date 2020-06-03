Shirley Marie Workman (Hitchcock) died May 31st in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to Richard Workman. Born January 2, 1945 in Havre de Grace, MD and is preceded in death by her parents Eleanor Marie Caldwell & Clarence Hitchcock & her siblings Bonnie, Mary-Nell and Bunky.
Shirley loved to crochet, sing, dance, take trips to Ocean City every year and she loved fishing and camping with her husband Richard. Together they raised four children; Richard Workman, Shawn Workman, Tanya Morgan & Clayton Workman. Survivors include her four children; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren & sister
Shelby among numerous other family members.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Gilchrist for their
exceptional care and love shown towards Shirley in her last few months. We also want
to thank everyone who offered their thoughts and prayers to our family during this
difficult time.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Where a funeral service will be held at 1 P.M.
Messages of condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.