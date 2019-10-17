Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
United Hebrew Cemetery
Shirlie Ruth Blum

Shirlie Ruth Blum
Shirlie Ruth Blum (nee Diamond), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 99. She is survived by her sons, Theodore Mark Blum and Jonathan Blum, daughters-in-law, Karen Blum and Natalie Blum, grandchildren, Marni Lewis, Elizabeth Giacalone, Michael (Lauren) Blum, Andrew (Gittel) Blum, and Daniel Blum (Ilene Spitzer), and great-grandchildren, Izabella, Davis Greyson, David Martin, Noa Freida, and James Michael. Mrs. Blum was predeceased by her husband, Sidney Blum, sons, Larry Edward Blum and David Blum, sister, Marjorie Brodsky, and parents, Evelyn and Harry Diamond.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd on Friday, October 18, at 12:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Hospital, The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or Planned Parenthood of Maryland, PO Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264. The family will be receiving at 7 Oak Hollow Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday from 2pm to 5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
