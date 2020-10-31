(March 6,1926 -



October 28, 2020)



Sibylle Ehrlich was born in Neusalz, Germany to Olga and Karl Gerstenberg where her father was the director of the large, local linen factory. At the age of 5, the family moved to Berlin when her father became chairman of the Board of Directors of the largest department store in Berlin. When Hitler came to power, Karl lost his job as a result of the Nuremberg Laws. The family fled to the United States via Cuba in 1937 and settled in Jackson Heights, New York. After attending New York public schools, Sibylle received a scholarship to the Northfield School in Mount Hermon, Massachusetts. She earned her BA at Elmhurst College in Illinois, her Masters in French at Middlebury College and studied at the Sorbonne in Paris for two years as a Fulbright Scholar.



In 1951 Sibylle married Gerd Ehrlich, another German refugee from Berlin, Germany, and enjoyed a 46-year marriage until Gerd's death in 1998. Sibylle taught German at Morgan University from 1959-1960 and then became an Assistant Professor in the Foreign Language Department at Goucher College from 1963 -1985, teaching French and German.



Sibylle moved to Broadmead Retirement Community in 2006. There she developed strong friendships, discovered her love of dogs, and found a welcoming community through her final days.



Sibylle was a member of the Maryland Presbyterian Church since 1964 and a life-long volunteer in organizations including Meals on Wheels and The Assistance Center of Towson Churches.



Sibylle was known for her warmth, her wit, intelligence, and unconditional acceptance of others. She gathered friends of all ages and knew how to listen. Her talents as a writer and poet were appreciated by her family, friends, and the Broadmead community.



Sibylle is survived by her 3 daughters, Marion, Susan (Jeff Engel), and Corinne, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Sibylle will be buried in Sommesville, Mount Desert Island, Maine.



There will be a Zoom celebration of life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm, through Maryland Presbyterian Church www.bit.ly/SibylleMemorial. If desired, contributions to honor Sibylle's memory may be sent to The Assistance Center of Towson Churches or Maryland Presbyterian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store