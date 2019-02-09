Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidna McKaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidna R. McKaughan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sidna R. McKaughan Notice
Sidna R. McKaughan, age 81, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on February 7, 2019. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Thursday, February 14 from 10-11 am with a service to follow. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. In honor of her son, Jeff, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.