|
|
Sidna R. McKaughan, age 81, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on February 7, 2019. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Thursday, February 14 from 10-11 am with a service to follow. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. In honor of her son, Jeff, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through mail at 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019