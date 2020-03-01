Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
N. Rogers Ave
Sidney Abrams passed away February 29, 2020, at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bernice Abrams (nee Friedman); siblings, Rose Harris, William Abrams, Samuel Abrams and Sara Jacobs; and parents, David and Annie Abrams. He is survived by his children, Jayme Abrams, Michael (Barbie) Abrams, and Debbie (Junius) Tillery; grandchildren, Mandee and Lindsay Schwartz, Lauren (Roni) Kravel, and Brett Abrams; and great grandchildren, Levi and Kaia Kravel.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Monday, March 2, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Please see Sol Levinson's website for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
