Sidney Brower
Sidney Norman Brower, 90, of Baltimore, passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. A native of Upington and Cape Town, South Africa, he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Cape Town in 1953. He practiced architecture in South Africa before coming to the U.S. in 1961 with his wife, Cynthia. He obtained a Master of City Planning degree from M.I.T. in 1964.

From 1966 to 1979, he worked for the Baltimore City Department of Planning, where he was chief of the Comprehensive Planning section and later, chief of the Design Research Section.

From 1979 to 2011, he taught in the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at the University of Maryland, College Park, and was subsequently Professor Emeritus there. He was the author of three books and many journal articles, papers and book chapters on the subject of urban design and environment-behavior research. In 1989, and again in 1995, he was a visiting scholar to Peking University in Beijing, China. In 1997, he spent six months as a visiting faculty member at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and in 2000 he was a guest lecturer at the State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering in St. Petersburg, Russia. His research focused on ways in which people's attitudes and behaviors affect and are affected by their physical surroundings, and on ways that research information can be made useful to planners and designers.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he was a skilled weaver and ceramicist whose work was sold privately and commercially in Baltimore. He also enjoyed baking, gardening, ocean swimming, eating ice cream and drinking tea with his family, and taking the occasional nap at his home in Roland Park.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Cynthia Brower (nee Jawitz); children, Katherine Brower (and partner Homayoun Solaimani) of Baltimore, and Gideon Brower (and wife Marisa Kurtzman) of Santa Monica, CA; and sister, Hazel Greenstein (and husband Hillel Greenstein) of Baltimore. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Miriam Brower.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sidney Brower International Travel Scholarship at the University of Maryland. Credit card gifts can be made online. Checks made out to the University of Maryland College Park Foundation (UMCPF), with "Sidney Brower Travel Scholarship" in the memo line, can be mailed to: UMCPF, 4603 Calvert Road, College Park, MD 20740, Attn: Annette Baney.

Funeral services are private. Shiva services will be hosted online by Beth Am Synagogue on Thursday, October 15 at 7 pm and Sunday, October 18 at 10 am. Please check the Sol Levinson funeral listings for the link.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
