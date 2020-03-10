|
Sidney 'Buddy' Levin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 8, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Molly Rose Levin (nee Kruger), his children Gerald H. Levin (Telma Vaserman), Alex K. Levin, and Andrew L. (Devera) Levin, his grandchildren Elizabeth H. (Adam) Hlavek, Marcus H. (Shauna) Levin, David E.H. Levin (Kelsey Heil), Daniel H. Levin (fiancée Ashley Harrison), Amanda-Megan S. Levin (fiancé Michael Kielmanowicz), Samantha I. Levin (fiancé Austin Knosen), and Spencer B.A. Levin, his great-granddaughter Scarlett A. Hlavek, and by his sisters-in-law Selma K. Yaffe, Shirley K. Levin, and his brother-in-law Paul Levin. Mr. Levin was predeceased by his daughter Linda Sue Levin, his siblings Harvey Levin, Blanche Coonin, Helen Rachlin, Rosalind Posner, Mildred Hill, and Gloria Levin, and by his parents Eva and Henry Levin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Art With a Heart, Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211, https://artwithaheart.net/support. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Apt. 104, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2020