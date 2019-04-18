Home

Sidney Morton Addis passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He will be deeply missed by his children Sally Addis Wood (Keith) and April Addis, grandson Jeffrey Wood, and his many dear friends and community. Sid served as a radioman in the Navy on the USS Blenny submarine during the Korean War followed by a career with the US Postal Service. After his retirement, he enjoyed acting in community theater in the Houston/Galveston area for which he won many awards and recognitions. He had a lifelong love of music and was an avid ukulele player. He enjoyed singing and dancing whenever he had the chance. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
