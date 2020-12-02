1/
Sidney M. Friedman
Sidney M. Friedman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Rita Beth Friedman (nee Horshoff); children, Richard L. Mann, Bette R. ( late Stuart) Weintraub, Diane R. Dilemani, Jill Debby Rowan and Abby Merle Smith; grandchildren, Nicole E. Mann, Jessica L. Mann, Jake P. (Marie) Dilemani, Scott (Chelsey) Dilemani, Gregory Matthew Smith and Bret Michael (Giovanna) Rowan; great grandchildren, Asher and Layla Dilemani, Michael Paul Rowan; also survived by many generations of loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jack Friedman, Minerva Fox, Raymond J. Friedman and Mildred Pascal; and parents, Lena and David Friedman.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
