Sidney M. Friedman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Rita Beth Friedman (nee Horshoff); children, Richard L. Mann, Bette R. ( late Stuart) Weintraub, Diane R. Dilemani, Jill Debby Rowan and Abby Merle Smith; grandchildren, Nicole E. Mann, Jessica L. Mann, Jake P. (Marie) Dilemani, Scott (Chelsey) Dilemani, Gregory Matthew Smith and Bret Michael (Giovanna) Rowan; great grandchildren, Asher and Layla Dilemani, Michael Paul Rowan; also survived by many generations of loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jack Friedman, Minerva Fox, Raymond J. Friedman and Mildred Pascal; and parents, Lena and David Friedman.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.