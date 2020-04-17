|
Dr. Sidney Rankin passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Born on December 18, 1931, Sidney has true Baltimore roots. As a child, his family owned a jewelry store on Eutaw and Lombard Streets. He attended high school at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and was awarded a Maryland Regents scholarship. He attended Johns Hopkins University from 1950-1953, where he received his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He went on to earn a master's degree and a PhD from the University of Delaware where he attended from 1953-1960.
His career as an engineer grew from a passion for research and development of innovative products and processes, including some of the first widespread uses of plastics. He worked for notable institutions such as Monsanto, General Electric, GAF and Rutgers University, and was an active member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).
After retirement in the early 1990's Sidney returned to Baltimore, where he started his own home repair business, calling himself the Home Doctor. Through his work, mostly in the Jewish community, he met new friends who became part of his extended family. He got great pleasure from helping others and was even known to waive his fee for those who could not afford his services.
Sidney was a longstanding volunteer at the Maryland Science Center and worked in the archives of the Jewish Museum of Maryland. An active member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, he was president of the Senior Men's Fellowship and enjoyed attending Brotherhood breakfasts. Closer to home, he took great pleasure from attending activities at the Edward A. Myerberg Center, where he was a founding member of the Bagel Boys Men's Club. Upon moving to Weinberg Woods, he found yet another new family, and was proud to serve as Vice President of the Tenant's Association.
He leaves behind his loving daughter Janet, sister Charlotte Davis, brother-in-law Marvin Rubin, niece Sharon Morris and nephews Stanley Rubin and Jonathan Davis and his former wife Deena Ambush. Sidney was predeceased by his sister, Tema Rubin; and parents, David and Leah Rankin.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Edward A. Myerberg Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Jewish Museum Of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020