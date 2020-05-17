Siegmund Richard Dugan
On May 14, 2020 Siegmund Richard Dugan (Dlugokencki) beloved husband of the late Stella Helen Dugan (Dlugokencki) (nee: Glinski). Devoted father to Sharon Lewis and her husband Mike. Loving grandfather to Shannon Lewis and Josh Lewis. Dear brother to Alvina Sweda, Joseph Dlugokenski and Helen

Bowen. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
