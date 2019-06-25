Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, of Jefferson City, TN, formerly of Parkton, MD, and her son, Nolan Scott Cahoon, 2, as well as her unborn child, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2019. Sierra was a loving Christian wife and momma, lover of all things sweet and southern, beach bum at heart, and interior designer. Nolan enjoyed reading, giving high fives, and throwing rocks in the lake. He attended Steps of Faith Preschool and Children's Day Out.



Sierra was a 2010 graduate of High Point University and former interior designer at O.P. Jenkins Furniture in Knoxville, project specialist at Lowe's, and currently an independent designer for Clean Reflections Contracting. Preceded in death by grandfather, F. Lindsay Wilson. Survived by husband, Matt Cahoon; parents, Scott and Lisa Wilson; sister, Cassidy Wilson; grandparents, Mabel Wilson, Darrel and Bonnie Comer; in-laws, Jack and Priscilla Cahoon, Jonathan, Rebekah, Harper and Andrea Cahoon; and many other extended family members.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 with Pastor Mark E. Fair, Pastor Travis Farmer, and Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Interment, for family and close friends, will follow in West Liberty U.M. Cemetery, White Hall, MD.



It has been a long and difficult week for our family and we regret the time set aside for visitation is only ninety minutes. If you are able to attend the time of sharing, food, and fellowship after the service at Pond View Farm, we would appreciate your allowing those who cannot be with us then to visit between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. before the service. We cannot put into words how much we appreciate the outpouring of kindness, love, and support from our family, friends, and the community. Contributions in memory of Sierra and Nolan can be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-fund-for-sierra-amp-nolan-cahoon. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom, PA.