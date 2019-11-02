|
|
On November 1, 2019, Sigmund "Siggy" R. Eckhaus; loving husband of Betty Ney Eckhaus; cherished father of Robert (Sharon) Eckhaus and Alice (Andy) Klages; dear brother of the late Carol Vinnick; beloved son of the late Sylvan and Ruth Eckhaus; adored grandfather of Lindsay Margaret Eckhaus and S. Ryan Eckhaus.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 3, at 2:30 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment until 5:30pm, with services at 7pm, then continuing until 9pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019