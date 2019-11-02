Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sigmund Eckhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sigmund R. Eckhaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sigmund R. Eckhaus Notice
On November 1, 2019, Sigmund "Siggy" R. Eckhaus; loving husband of Betty Ney Eckhaus; cherished father of Robert (Sharon) Eckhaus and Alice (Andy) Klages; dear brother of the late Carol Vinnick; beloved son of the late Sylvan and Ruth Eckhaus; adored grandfather of Lindsay Margaret Eckhaus and S. Ryan Eckhaus.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 3, at 2:30 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment until 5:30pm, with services at 7pm, then continuing until 9pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sigmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -