|
|
On April 18, 2019, Sigrid Erna Shipton (nee Kittlinger) beloved wife of the late Derek Shipton; dear mother of Karen Ryan-White, Lorraine Marietta, Michele Johnson, Mark Ryan and the late Neil and Scott Shipton; dear mother-in-law of Chrissy Shipton Hill (Ted); sister of Helga and Tony Testa. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday from 10-11 AM, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to GBMC Volunteer Auxiliary 6701 N. Charles St. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019