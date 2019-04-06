|
|
Silas Hibbard Ayer, III (88), beloved husband of the late Betsy Jane Ayer (nee Zoller), entered God's Kingdom on April 2, 2019. Devoted father of David McLane Ayer and Norma Katherine Nonn; cherished grandfather of Jessica Rose Nonn, Juliet Kelsey Ayer, Nicholas John Nonn, Elisha David Ayer, Jennifer Ariel Nonn, and Sarah Jane Ayer.A memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 4711 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11am. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019