Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlestown Senior Living Community
Catonsville, MD
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlestown Senior Living Community
Catonsville, MD
Silas Roscoe Young Notice
Silas Roscoe Young, 81, of Catonsville, MD passed away on September 7, 2019. Silas is survived by his brother, Robert L. Young; nieces, Rev. Deborah Dorsey and Michelle Smith; goddaughter, Erica Bigger; and many grand nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, from 10-11 am at Charlestown Senior Living Community, Catonsville, MD. Service will follow at 11 am. Burial will take place in the Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Charlestown Chapel, 715 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
