Sima Loebman (nee Dubelman) of Owings Mills, MD, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Loebman; brothers George, Stanley and Eddie Needleman; and parents Alexander and Hilda (Needleman) Dubelman, and step-father Abraham Needleman. She is survived by her four beloved daughters and two loving sons-in-law, Alexis (Steven) Albert, Marcia Loebman Goldman, Erica (Warren) Rothouse, Elizabeth Loebman; six amazing grandchildren and their respective spouses, Whitney Albert, Zachary (Vicki) Albert, Hunter (Jeff Bahr) Goldman, Casey Goldman, Nicole (Sam) Stappler, Danielle Rothouse; also survived by brother Irving (Loretta) Needleman; and sisters-in-law Susan Needleman, Roberta Needleman; and several nephews and nieces.

Sima devoted her entire being to her husband, children and grandchildren. Family was her number one priority. She was born in Poland and survived a challenging existence in a Siberian prison camp and as a refugee during the Holocaust. She brought her European sensibilities to all that she did and all that she taught her family including her outstanding cooking and love of classical music. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Her kindness, integrity, and humility left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Funeral services are interment are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
