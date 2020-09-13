On September 9, 2020, Sister Rosemary Dilli, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late John J. Dilli and Mary Dilli (nee Handke). Survived by eight nieces and nephews.



Burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Rosemary will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Rosemary may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



