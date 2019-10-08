|
|
Sadly on October 5, 2019, Bruce A. Smith passed away at his home. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Smith for 36 years; loving father of Erin (and husband Steve) Bishop, Colleen (and husband Jim) Rumkalvis, and Jennifer (and husband Joe) Jarboe; step-father of Cindy (and husband Mike) Watkins, Toni Harrison, and Brian Harrison; devoted uncle of Joe Amey; also survived by fifteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Wednesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Augustine Church, 5976 Old Washington Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Thursday at 10am followed by burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. At the family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the at woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter at barc.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019