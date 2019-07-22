|
Sol Rosenstein passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Rosenstein (nee Greenspan), children, Rebecca (Eric) Goldblatt, Debra Rosenstein, and Naomi (Jan) Meisler, sister, Rosalie Koslof, and loving grandchildren. Sol is predeceased by his parents, Mollie and Nathan Rosenstein.
Funeral services and interment were held at Kovna Cemetery - Rosedale on Sunday, July 21, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 2709 Summerson Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019