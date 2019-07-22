Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sol Rosenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sol Rosenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sol Rosenstein Notice
Sol Rosenstein passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Rosenstein (nee Greenspan), children, Rebecca (Eric) Goldblatt, Debra Rosenstein, and Naomi (Jan) Meisler, sister, Rosalie Koslof, and loving grandchildren. Sol is predeceased by his parents, Mollie and Nathan Rosenstein.

Funeral services and interment were held at Kovna Cemetery - Rosedale on Sunday, July 21, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 2709 Summerson Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.