On September 9, 2019, Sondra M. Shochet, loving wife of Dr. Bernard R. Shochet; cherished mother of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi), and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); devoted sister of the late Thea Braiterman; adored grandmother of Andrew (Heather) and Samuel Abramson, Erin (Dave) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandchildren Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, and Yitzchak Shochet.
Graveside service for family and friends at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Blvd, on Friday, September 13, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Shiva service to be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA, 22043, Sunday, September 15, at 6:30 pm. Contributions in her memory may be sent tom Senior Cantor Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019