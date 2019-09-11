Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Tfiloh Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Blvd
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Temple Rodef Shalom
2100 Westmoreland Street
Falls Church, VA
Sondra M. Shochet


1932 - 2019
Sondra M. Shochet Notice
On September 9, 2019, Sondra M. Shochet, loving wife of Dr. Bernard R. Shochet; cherished mother of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi), and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); devoted sister of the late Thea Braiterman; adored grandmother of Andrew (Heather) and Samuel Abramson, Erin (Dave) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandchildren Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, and Yitzchak Shochet.



Graveside service for family and friends at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Blvd, on Friday, September 13, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Shiva service to be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA, 22043, Sunday, September 15, at 6:30 pm. Contributions in her memory may be sent tom Senior Cantor Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
