Sonny Cangco

On September 1, 2020, Sonny F. Cangco, beloved husband of Sharon M. Cangco (nee Franklin). Devoted father of Zandra M. and Hannah L. Cangco and the late Sunnie M. Cangco. Cherished grandfather of Jackson Kai Huff. Also survived by 6 sisters, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11AM at Sacred Heart of Mary Church. Interment immediately following at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. The use of face masks and appropriate social distancing are required at the church and cemetery