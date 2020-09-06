1/1
Sonny Cangco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 1, 2020, Sonny F. Cangco, beloved husband of Sharon M. Cangco (nee Franklin). Devoted father of Zandra M. and Hannah L. Cangco and the late Sunnie M. Cangco. Cherished grandfather of Jackson Kai Huff. Also survived by 6 sisters, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11AM at Sacred Heart of Mary Church. Interment immediately following at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. The use of face masks and appropriate social distancing are required at the church and cemetery www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
Sonny, a man with a huge heart filled with kindness who shared what you knew and what you had. A wonderful husband and a loving father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. Sharon and family, we send good thoughts and prayers along with our deepest sympathies. Always, Ed & Noney Los Banos, Greg & Michelle (Los Banos) Schiffer & family, Jillian & Sydney
Ed & Noney Los Banos
Family
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deborah Delossantos
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved