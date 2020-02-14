Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Sonya Lansman


1928 - 2020
Sonya Lansman Notice
On February 12, 2020, Sonya Lansman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 91. Born in Baltimore, in 1928, Sonya grew up on Violet Avenue and attended Forest Park High School. Following high school, she moved on to the College of Notre Dame, where she received a Bachelor's in Economics and minored in Art History. She met her future husband, Irving, on a blind date, and the two were married in the summer of 1954. She worked at Penny Green Custom Linens, volunteered at the Baltimore County Public Library, and acted as a Docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Her interests were varied, including art history, reading, music, and bridge, but her family was always first and foremost. Her family remembers her as a loving mother and an advocate for her community.

She is survived by her children, Donna Lansman, Andrew (Darla) Lansman, and Linda (Lloyd) Treinish, her grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Sam, and Aaron Treinish, Lillie Lansman, Megan Lansman, and Ryan (Sydney) Kaufman. She is predeceased by her husband Irving Lansman, sisters, Miriam (Joseph) Shear, and Rhona (Neil) Tabor, and her parents, Charles and Mayme Brenner.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 14, at 2:30 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane - Unit 439, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
