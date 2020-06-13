On June 11, 2020, Sonya Rosenbach (née Przedborski, later Preston) of Pikesville, MD, passed away peacefully just six days short of her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Harry Rosenbach, she is survived by her devoted children Stephen and Sandy Rosenbach and Mark and Janice Rosenbach. She was the loving grandmother of Leah Picardi (Matthew,) Benjamin Rosenbach (Megan,) Joshua Rosenbach, and Olivia Rosenbach, and great-grandmother of Emerico Picardi, Eli Rosenbach, Tessa Picardi, and Avi Rosenbach. Sonya was also the devoted sister of Joseph Preston and loving sister-in-law of Andrea. She was the loving aunt of Brian Preston (Lisa) and great-aunt of Maxwell Harris Preston.
Sonya was born in Kalisz, Poland, and at age 9, fled from the German Army with her family to Ukraine and ultimately Kazakhstan to survive the war. She and her family immigrated to Baltimore in 1951, where she soon married the late Harry Rosenbach and became a proud and productive American citizen.
As a 20-year old immigrant, she enrolled herself and her parents in night school immediately upon arriving in Baltimore in order to learn English. She worked in an umbrella factory and then learned bookkeeping while working in a jewelry store.She later came to work for Continental Realty Corporation and remained as a valuable employee for decades until her retirement. As its bookkeeper, she helped train many of its younger executives in the details of the business.
Her main joy was her family, and she doted on her children, grandchildren, nephew and grand-nephew.
Funeral services will be private, and shiva will be via Zoom Tuesday evening June 15th. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society www.hias.org, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.