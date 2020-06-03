Spurgeon L. Reynolds Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Spurgeon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spurgeon L. Reynolds, Jr., beloved uncle and friend peacefully passed away on May 31, 2020.

Viewing will be held at the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with public viewing 11 am-1 pm. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved