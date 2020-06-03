Spurgeon L. Reynolds, Jr., beloved uncle and friend peacefully passed away on May 31, 2020.
Viewing will be held at the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with public viewing 11 am-1 pm. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.