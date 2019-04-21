Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for SSND Bocklet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister SSND Joan Bocklet

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sister SSND Joan Bocklet Notice
On April 17, 2019, Sister Joan Bocklet, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Joseph M. Bocket and Thecla M. Simon. Survived by her nieces and nephews, her SSND community, and especially her dear friend and companion Sister Veronica Murray, SSND. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now