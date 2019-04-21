|
On April 17, 2019, Sister Joan Bocklet, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Joseph M. Bocket and Thecla M. Simon. Survived by her nieces and nephews, her SSND community, and especially her dear friend and companion Sister Veronica Murray, SSND. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019