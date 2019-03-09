Home

Sister SSND Rose Mary Dougherty

Sister SSND Rose Mary Dougherty Notice
On February 28, 2019, Sister Rose Mary Dougherty, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Thomas Dougherty and C. Rosella Finan. Survived by sisters, Mary Ellen Dougherty and Catherine Rutledge, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Contributions in memory of Sister Rose Mary may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2019
