|
|
On July 11, 2019; Stacey Marie McHoul age 43 of Baltimore; beloved mother of Michael Curry, Deryck Boulden and Rayghan Boulden; devoted daughter of Laurence W. McHoul and wife Janice, Mary Ann Netzer and husband Richard; dear sister of Jennifer Brown and husband Brian, Stephanie Flanagan and husband Michael; cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; loving niece to many aunts and uncles.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Stacey's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Wednesday, July 24 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM and on Thursday, July 25 from 10-11 AM at Beacon Baptist Church-5700 Ranelagh Road-White Marsh at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment will be private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019