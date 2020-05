Stanley Allen Griffin passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. Griffin (D. 2012); Loving father of Pamela Scott and her husband William, Janice Holsonbake and her husband Brian, and Megan Sparenberg and her husband Brian; Cherished grandfather of Katie and Patrick Holsonbake, Julia and Logan Sparenberg, and the late Justin Scott. Dear brother of Jack, and Charlie Griffin and the late Bill Griffin.Stanley was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute of Baltimore, MD. He worked as a draftsman for Kopflex Inc. for 39 years. Stanley was a regular attendee of Salem United Methodist Church. He had many hobbies including photography, reading, painting, woodworking, train modeling, Baltimore sports and was an avid listener of classical music.A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated at a later date. A private interment ceremony will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Foundation and Alumni Association, https://www.bpi.edu/index.jsp