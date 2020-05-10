Stanley Allen Griffin passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. Griffin (D. 2012); Loving father of Pamela Scott and her husband William, Janice Holsonbake and her husband Brian, and Megan Sparenberg and her husband Brian; Cherished grandfather of Katie and Patrick Holsonbake, Julia and Logan Sparenberg, and the late Justin Scott. Dear brother of Jack, and Charlie Griffin and the late Bill Griffin.
Stanley was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute of Baltimore, MD. He worked as a draftsman for Kopflex Inc. for 39 years. Stanley was a regular attendee of Salem United Methodist Church. He had many hobbies including photography, reading, painting, woodworking, train modeling, Baltimore sports and was an avid listener of classical music.
A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated at a later date. A private interment ceremony will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Foundation and Alumni Association, https://www.bpi.edu/index.jsp.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.