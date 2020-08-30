On August 25, 2020 at 1:20am Stanley Bernard Hanson of Woodstock, MD passed away. Born on 6/24/32, he was the last of seven children of Marie Hilton Savage of Minneapolis, MN and Hans Marius Hanson from Denmark. Stan was the father of eight children: Pamela Sue (Richard) Adamson, Joseph Peter (Toni) Hanson, Debra Ann (Scott) Gibson, Daniel Clark (Karen) Hanson,Marie Hanson Paschal, Ryan Eugene (Paula) Hecox, Carrie Ann Hecox, and Ross Eliot Hecox. He also enjoyed fourteen grandchildren and six great-grands.In 1991 he married Bonnie Clark Hanson and became stepfather to Courtney Clark (Michael) Wyatt, Melanie Clark (Andrew) Dowell, and Molly Clark (Chris) Jefferds with a total of seven more grandchildren. He is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Minneapolis, MN and Florida. Stan was a Christian Brother in the Wheaton, IL area and at Notre Dame University from 1955 to 1966 , followed by a career with the Department of Defense in MD as an analyst/mathematician with NSA until 1996. In retirement he enjoyed tutoring students in math as Adjunct Faculty Instructor at Howard Community College, worked as Faculty Consultant for AP Readings for many years in Lincoln, NE, and clocked over 60,000 volunteer tutoring hours on algebra.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family celebration of his life will be held at a future date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Stan's name to the IBVM, Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, at P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL, 60187 or online at www.ibvm.us
. Online condolences may be directed to www.lillyandzeilerfuneralhome.com