On March 11, 2019, Stanley Wayne Carter, Sr. 67, of Fallston, passed away peacefully in his home. He was the devoted husband of 44 years to Margie Carter; cherished father of Stanley Wayne Carter, Jr. and his wife Nancy; loving Pop-Pop of Molly and Sarah Carter; cherished son of the late Stanley Gordon "Chick" Carter and the late Margaret Carter; dear brother of William Thomas Carter and his wife Harriet. Also survived by many close friends and family. Wayne was a loyal employee for General Motors (UAW 239) for 32 years. Loving sports fan of the Ravens, Orioles and the Terps! He will be greatly missed by all.Family and friends will honor Wayne's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville with a receiving of friends on Monday, March 18 from 1-3 PM with a memorial service beginning at 3PM. Donations may be made in Wayne's name to .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019