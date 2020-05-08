Stanley E. Sugarman
Stanley E. Sugarman, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ethyl B. Sugarman (nee Binder), his daughter Fran Sugarman, his brothers Frank Sugarman and Jack Sugarman, and by his parents Sadie and Morris Sugarman. Mr. Sugarman is survived by his loving partner Phyllis Posner, his daughter Dr. Kate Sugarman, and by his grandchildren Suzanna Erlich, Rory Erlich, Samuel Greenberg, Michael Greenberg, and Yonatan Greenberg. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Elizabeth School, https://www.stelizabeth-school.org or to Sunrise Movement, https://www.sunrisemovement.org or to Healthy Neighborhoods, https://healthyneighborhoods.org.

