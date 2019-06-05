Stanley Eugene Lawson, Sr. of Aberdeen died at his son's home in Port Deposit on Saturday, June 1. He was 83.Born in Richlands, VA he was the son of the late Bane C. Lawson, Sr. and Florence E. (Maxfield) Davidson.A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Lawson was a golf course superintendent at Ruggles Golf Course; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a lifetime member of the Golf Course Superintendent Association.He is survived by his children, Stanley Lawson, Jr. and wife Dawn of Port Deposit and Linda C. Friend and husband Kenneth of Belcamp; brothers, Stuart and Douglas Lawson both of Marietta, GA and his grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, III, Kenneth, Courtnei, Joseph, William and Miracle Friend, Sabastian and Samantha Mullins and Izabella and Easton Lawson. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Bane Lawson, Jr.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 5-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00am. Interment will be in Bakers Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary