Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Eugene Lawson Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stanley Eugene Lawson Sr. Notice
Stanley Eugene Lawson, Sr. of Aberdeen died at his son's home in Port Deposit on Saturday, June 1. He was 83.Born in Richlands, VA he was the son of the late Bane C. Lawson, Sr. and Florence E. (Maxfield) Davidson.A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Lawson was a golf course superintendent at Ruggles Golf Course; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a lifetime member of the Golf Course Superintendent Association.He is survived by his children, Stanley Lawson, Jr. and wife Dawn of Port Deposit and Linda C. Friend and husband Kenneth of Belcamp; brothers, Stuart and Douglas Lawson both of Marietta, GA and his grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, III, Kenneth, Courtnei, Joseph, William and Miracle Friend, Sabastian and Samantha Mullins and Izabella and Easton Lawson. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Bane Lawson, Jr.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 5-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00am. Interment will be in Bakers Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now