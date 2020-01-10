|
On Sunday January 5, 2020. Beloved husband and sweetheart of Christina Caravoulias; loving brother of Errol Markowitz, Margaret Dorr, and the late Mary Lewandowski; dear uncle of Barbi Waite, Amy Trowbridge, and the late Eugene Markowitz; son of the late Stanley V. and Ann Abremski. Avid tennis player, traveler, photographer, bird watcher, lover of nature, veteran, and treasured friend to many people. Visitation at Hines-Rinaldi FH, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD on Sunday January 12, 2020 (1-3 and 6-8 pm). Funeral services at Church of the Resurrection 3315 Greencastle Rd, Burtonsville, MD on Monday January 13 at 10 am with Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . View and sign family guestbook at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020