|
|
On December 31, 2019, Stanley J. Bartynski, "Stas", loving son of the late Edward J. Bartynski, Sr and Cecelia Bartynski. Dear brother of Edward J. Bartynski, Jr. and wife Lynn. Godfather of April Bartynski. Uncle of John Sheuchik and great uncle of Johnny Sheuchik. Dear friend of David Evans. Also survived by many cousins, family and friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Monday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020