Dr. Stanley Klatsky, 86, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Mark Klatsky and Alan Klatsky; sister-in-law, Victoria Gordon and nephews, Dani Gordon and Justin Klatsky. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Rosalie Klatsky (nee Edelman); brother, Paul Klatsky and parents, Samuel and Anne Klatsky.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Klatsky Lectureship Endowment at Johns Hopkins, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.



