Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Kohlhepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Kohlhepp Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Kohlhepp Sr. Notice
Kohlhepp, Sr., on Sept. 16, 2019, Stanley Eugene, beloved wife of Vickie Dean Kohlhepp and the late LaVerne Kohlhepp, father of Stanley E. Kohlhepp, Jr. (Alicia), Tammy Howard (Phil), Cassie Kohlhepp, and the late Darlene Palmisano and Vernon Kohlhepp, brother of George, Jr. and Spencer Kohlhepp.

Friends may call Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster where funeral services will be Friday at 12 noon. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now