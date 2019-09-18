|
Kohlhepp, Sr., on Sept. 16, 2019, Stanley Eugene, beloved wife of Vickie Dean Kohlhepp and the late LaVerne Kohlhepp, father of Stanley E. Kohlhepp, Jr. (Alicia), Tammy Howard (Phil), Cassie Kohlhepp, and the late Darlene Palmisano and Vernon Kohlhepp, brother of George, Jr. and Spencer Kohlhepp.
Friends may call Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster where funeral services will be Friday at 12 noon. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019