Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Kotula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stanley Kotula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Stanley Kotula Notice
On June 30, 2019, Dr. Stanley M. Kotula, beloved husband of the late Mary Kotula; cherished father of Stanley J. Kotula and his wife Terri, Robert T. Kotula and his wife Teresa, Paul A. Kotula and his wife Nora, Joseph S. Kotula and his wife Ann, Susan Ziegler and her husband Charles, Teresa M. Hofferbert and her husband Craig, and the late Mary Claire Burke; dear brother of Sr. Leona Kotula, Thomas Kotula, and the late Marie Leonard, John Kotula, and Joseph Kotula. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Dr. Kotula will lie in state at the Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, on Monday from 10 to 10:30 am, at which time a Funeral Mass will begin. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now