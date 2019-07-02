|
|
On June 30, 2019, Dr. Stanley M. Kotula, beloved husband of the late Mary Kotula; cherished father of Stanley J. Kotula and his wife Terri, Robert T. Kotula and his wife Teresa, Paul A. Kotula and his wife Nora, Joseph S. Kotula and his wife Ann, Susan Ziegler and her husband Charles, Teresa M. Hofferbert and her husband Craig, and the late Mary Claire Burke; dear brother of Sr. Leona Kotula, Thomas Kotula, and the late Marie Leonard, John Kotula, and Joseph Kotula. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Dr. Kotula will lie in state at the Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, on Monday from 10 to 10:30 am, at which time a Funeral Mass will begin. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019