Stanley Leonard Boulden, 84, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents Agnes and Stanley Boulden and is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He lived his entire life in Canton except for the 2 years he served his country as an artist in the United States Army. He has resided in his currently owned home for 50 years. Stanley will be remembered by his long-term neighbor and friend Nancy Whitney, many other friends and even more acquaintances and his love of dogs, Elvis, coffee, golf, antique cadillacs, his wearing of wigs and sitting outside in the Canton area watching the world go by. He donated his remains to Anatomy Gifts Registry "to help advance medical science and education". A simple memorial may take place (pandemic permitting) when his ashes are returned to Canton. Contributions may be made to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland. 21211, in his memory.



