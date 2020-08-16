1/1
Stanley Leonard Boulden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Leonard Boulden, 84, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents Agnes and Stanley Boulden and is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He lived his entire life in Canton except for the 2 years he served his country as an artist in the United States Army. He has resided in his currently owned home for 50 years. Stanley will be remembered by his long-term neighbor and friend Nancy Whitney, many other friends and even more acquaintances and his love of dogs, Elvis, coffee, golf, antique cadillacs, his wearing of wigs and sitting outside in the Canton area watching the world go by. He donated his remains to Anatomy Gifts Registry "to help advance medical science and education". A simple memorial may take place (pandemic permitting) when his ashes are returned to Canton. Contributions may be made to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland. 21211, in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved