Stanley Leonard Rodbell
1934 - 2020
Stanley Leonard Rodbell, 86, of Columbia, Maryland, died July 29, 2020.

Mr. Rodbell was born April 4, 1934, in Baltimore Maryland, to Isadore and Sarah Rodbell, nee Ginsberg .

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lapides Rodbell, his sister Barbara Rodbell Kornblatt, his brother, Franklin Rodbell, his children, Michael Peters-Rodbell, his wife, Kathryn Peters-Rodbell, Laurence Rodbell, his wife Shannon Rodbell, Ally Rodbell, and his grandchildren Daniel Rodbell, his wife Elaine Rodbell, Virginia Peters-Rodbell, Justin Rodbell, Andrew Rodbell, Lauren Rodbell, and Matthew Helbig, and his and Dotty's caregiver, Mamina Kaul.

He attended Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland, The University of Pennsylvania, Yale Law School and the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

He led a varied and involved career. He worked as an attorney, executive at the family company, Marvelite paints with his father and brother, and a series of leadership roles. During the latter 30 years of his career, he turned his attention to social work and counseling, providing mediation services, concentrating on divorce mediation.

He enjoyed photography and helping people. He captured scores of beautiful photographs of family and of his and Dotty's travels.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD, 20910.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
