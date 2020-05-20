Stanley Milford KENNEDY Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Milford Kennedy Jr., 79, of Cockeysville, Maryland, passed away on May 16th, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Stan was born on July 30th, 1940 to Stanley Milford Kennedy Sr. and Dorothy Louise Sutton in Towson, MD. After graduating Towson High School in 1958, Stan's career included years spent as a machinist, and an eventual role as a businessman, becoming the CEO of Drumcliff, a direct mailing company. He also loved spending time with his family and always enjoyed a good day at the horse races.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Kennedy; his children, Mark Kennedy and Shelley Souder; and his four grandchildren, Ben and Keith Kennedy, Kennedy Puryear, and Gavin Souder.

Stanley requested a private cremation instead of a service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made directly to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved