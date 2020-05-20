Stanley Milford Kennedy Jr., 79, of Cockeysville, Maryland, passed away on May 16th, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's.
Stan was born on July 30th, 1940 to Stanley Milford Kennedy Sr. and Dorothy Louise Sutton in Towson, MD. After graduating Towson High School in 1958, Stan's career included years spent as a machinist, and an eventual role as a businessman, becoming the CEO of Drumcliff, a direct mailing company. He also loved spending time with his family and always enjoyed a good day at the horse races.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Kennedy; his children, Mark Kennedy and Shelley Souder; and his four grandchildren, Ben and Keith Kennedy, Kennedy Puryear, and Gavin Souder.
Stanley requested a private cremation instead of a service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made directly to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Stan was born on July 30th, 1940 to Stanley Milford Kennedy Sr. and Dorothy Louise Sutton in Towson, MD. After graduating Towson High School in 1958, Stan's career included years spent as a machinist, and an eventual role as a businessman, becoming the CEO of Drumcliff, a direct mailing company. He also loved spending time with his family and always enjoyed a good day at the horse races.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Kennedy; his children, Mark Kennedy and Shelley Souder; and his four grandchildren, Ben and Keith Kennedy, Kennedy Puryear, and Gavin Souder.
Stanley requested a private cremation instead of a service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made directly to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.