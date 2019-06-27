|
Stanley P. Seidman, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 93. Mr. Seidman was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Ada Rae Seidman (nee Levinson), and is survived by his children Jane (Kevin) Grenzig, Marc Seidman, and Paul (Debbie) Seidman, a brother late Robert (Mitzi) Seidman, grandchildren Lauren (Willi) Stember, Erica Grenzig, and Brad Seidman. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Albert Seidman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 27, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2338 Adam David Way, Marriottsville, MD 21104, Thursday and until Sundown on Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019