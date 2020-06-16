Stanley Protokowicz

On June 11, 2020 Stanley E. Protokowicz, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Sally Protokowicz; devoted father of Stanley E. Protokowicz, Jr. and Kathleen Protokowicz; loving grandfather of Samantha Rodier and Jack Protokowicz; dear great grandfather of Hattie and Carter Rodier. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.