|
|
Stanley F. Pugaczewski, 87 of Havre de Grace, MD passed away peacefully August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine C. Pugaczewski, he is survived by his three children: Robert M. Pugaczewski, Suzanne K. Drzewecki, Adam D. Pugaczewski, stepsons: John and Pete Campbell, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Stanley was a U.S. Navy Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 47. He attended John Hopkins and Loyola Colleges earning degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. Stanley retired from Domino Sugar, worked for Harkins Builders, and ran his own business (Stanley Electric). A memorial service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD August 24th at 11 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019