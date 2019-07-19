|
|
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Stanley Roy Tracey of Cockeysville, age 76. Stanley was employed as a plumber for 50 years with James Keelty and William Stiegler. Beloved husband of Joan L. (nee Howard) Tracey for 59 years; devoted father of Brenda Lawson and her husband Joseph; dear brother of Melvin Tracey and his wife Carol; loving grandfather of Logan Roy Ecker; brother in law to Jack Howard and Peggy Shepherd. Stanley
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Jessops Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019