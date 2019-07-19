Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Tracey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley R. Tracey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley R. Tracey Notice
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Stanley Roy Tracey of Cockeysville, age 76. Stanley was employed as a plumber for 50 years with James Keelty and William Stiegler. Beloved husband of Joan L. (nee Howard) Tracey for 59 years; devoted father of Brenda Lawson and her husband Joseph; dear brother of Melvin Tracey and his wife Carol; loving grandfather of Logan Roy Ecker; brother in law to Jack Howard and Peggy Shepherd. Stanley

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Jessops Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now