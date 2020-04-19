|
|
Stanley Ralph Turner, 92, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in Baltimore, MD after a brief illness.
On Wednesday, April, 20, he will lie in state at the Hari P. Close Funeral Service, PA for a private viewing, followed by interment at the Maryland Veterans
Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.
Mr. Turner was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 21, 1927 and later moved to Baltimore, after honorably serving in the United States Army Air Forces. He married the late Alma R. Leverette and five childrenwere born from this union. He also had four children from previous relationships. He retired from the Baltimore City Housing Authority after 30 years.
Stanley was an avid tennis player who traveled the country winning numerous tournaments and being awarded many titles. He was a loving and caring person, a mentor to many, and will be greatly missed. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends, including his lifelong friend and cousin, Ransom Carter,
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020