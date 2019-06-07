|
On June 6, 2019, Stanley Scherr, owner of Marley Pharmacy; beloved husband of Frances Scherr (nee Goldman); loving father of Mindy Degraff, Terri Scherr, and Barbara Scherr; devoted brother of the late Eileen Yellin; cherished son of the late Sophie Scherr; grandfather of Mara Kate Degraff.Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Friday, June 7, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the . Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 7, 2019