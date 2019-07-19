Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Stanley "Stas" Sdanowich

Stanley "Stas" Sdanowich Notice
On July 15, 2019 Stanley S. Sdanowich passed. Stas was born and raised in Canton by Anna and John with his older brother Johnny. He graduated Mount St. Joseph College and joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1953, and later the Army in 1955. While serving in Germany, he was a helicopter Crew Chief for 110th Transportation Company. He later joined the U.S. Army Reserves and held rank of Chief Warren Officer (W-4). He retired on his birthday after 42 years of service. He also worked as a letter carrier for 35 years, and volunteered on the Liberty Ship S.S. John W. Brown for 20 years and was a committee member for the Katyn Memorial.

Stas is survived by his loving wife Florence (Kielczewski); loving father of Anastasia Maria Sdanowich and her husband Ronald Stevens, and Stephanie Sdanowich. Dear grandfather of Neil Thomas Pitruzzella(USMC Ret.) and his wife Rebeca, Mark Maximillian Zubalik, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, and the late Nichole Anne Zubalik. Great grandfather of Cheyenne, Matthew, Gracelynn, Madyson, Ripken, and the late Chelsie. Great great grandfather of Jackson.

Visitation at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 10 AM, at Holy Rosary Church. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled, please check the website for updates. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to: The John W. Brown Liberty project, , or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019
