|
|
Stanley Maurice Sody, known as Pete, died peacefully on October 17. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Harry Sody and Bertha Dubow Sody. Pete leaves his adored his wife, JJ, of 42 years and his beloved children, Jan and Steve Seitz, Harry Sody and Kelly LeCain. His cherished grandchildren Shawnee Seitz, Tucker Sody, Logan LeCain, Laura Seitz, Colby LeCain, Tess Sody, and a special gift, great-grandchild Carter LeCain with two more on the way. Pete was brother to his dear sister, Myrna, and his late brothers Melvin and Arnold. Pete graduated from Baltimore City College and The University of Baltimore. He moved to Florida in 1979 during Hurricane David and was the distinguished member of the Sigma Alpha Rho Fraternity Alumni of South Florida. His 52-year career included national sales manager of Hartz Mountain Pet Supplies, owner of Magnet Bar, national sales manager of Quaker Maid Oil Company and President/Partner of Pam Pottery. Pete finished his career as owner of Joe's Honey. He was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Miami sport teams, the Marlins, Dolphins & Miami Heat. Pete especially loved the horses. He spent every Saturday with his best buddies at the race track.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 23, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center At University Of Miami, P.O. Box 016960 (M-867), Miami, FL 33101 or , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019